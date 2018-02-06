This MUA is empowering people suffering from skin conditions
Now more than ever, women (and men) are embracing their insecurities, whether it be their size, hair colour or skin.
This is a message we support 100%, and we find it so refreshing when people support eachother and spread messages of support.
One lovely lady who is doing just that is MUA Bronya Humphreys, who suffers from facial eczema.
Bronya's condition, which she was born with, took a turn for the worse after she gave birth to her ADORABLE daughter.
Here is a little side by side. I've been trying to be more confident regarding my skin, as it's so bad I currently struggle to leave the house I'm so embarrassed of my eczema. Thank you for all the kind comments I've received on my last post. I want to prove that you can be beautiful even without makeup. Skin condition and all. I love the way I look when I'm fully glammed, but that's only one side of me. The other side is someone who is a human; with human emotions and gets hurt just like any of you. I want to show you that both sides of me are beautiful, and both sides of you are beautiful too! You do you. Whether you want to wear makeup everyday, or like me you need to take time off to care for yourself and look after your skin. Whatever you do, do it with confidence:) #confidence #sidebyside #bareskin #natural #makeup
Despite the fact that she finds herself dealing with her eczema every day – she still focuses on what she loves.
Makeup is Bronya's passion, and she is bloody good at it.
It would be easy enough for the mum-of-one to ditch the pursuit of makeup, due to the fact that it involves showing her skin off to the world.
However, she perseveres, refusing to let her condition get the better of her.
S T A R C H I L D Hey loves! So here is Day 2 of the #100daysofmakeupchallenge I'm doing with the gorgeous @makeupbyoaktree and @makeupbyelli.e So I'm still getting used to this new angle, I'm sorry if this picture sucks, I hope you like it lovelies! Products used: @iloveeglitter pressed glitter eyeshadow in Malibu Beach Club @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk eyeliner @lickandlashbeauty Bella Rio Palette TILL SHADOWBANNED! So please show some love if you like this look, as it invisible to everyone else!!!
In a recent post on Instagram, Bronya spoke about her skin, and what it is like to live with such severe eczema:
'I have eczema. I have a skin condition. I have had so many hateful comments recently regarding how I look. When I wear makeup they say I'm fake. When I don't I'm a gross zombie. And can I just say, I am not my skin condition.'
She continued: 'I am a lovely, caring, beautiful human, and you don't deserve to even be on my page let alone be leaving awful comments on my pictures. All I want on my page is to promote self love. You are all fantastic.'
The talented MUA then reminded her 71,000 followers that they are all amazing, no matter what.
'You are all brilliant. Please. Please. Please. Ignore everyone who makes awful comments. YOU ARE AMAZING. Since I got a lot of followers I have had so many hateful comments. Just because I have a lot of followers doesn't mean I don't have feelings!'
Hey! As it was highly highly requested, here is my 'Skin care routine' it's not much of a routine, but it's what I do to try and help my skin when it's doing a bit better. I know this is only aimed at a small portion of my following but its important so I need to share it xxx When my skin is bad I have to take steroid tablets but this is my day to day routine. I try and use as much cream on my face a day as I can, you can't over cream!!! Your skin is so so so important and you need to take care of it! It sucks having eczema but what can you do! I hope this helps even just a little bit!!!!! Sorry for my bare oiled up face ok love u guys lots xx #skincare #eczema
'Basically what I'm trying to say is f**k anyone that shits on you. You are so much better than that. I love you all. Chin up. There's a lot of hate in this world but I'm there for you. Shoot me a message. I may take a while to get back to you but I'll be there for you.'
Now, that is a message we can get behind! Bronya, you are a KWEEN.