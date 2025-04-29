This Morning’s Sian Welby recalls fear after discovering her pregnancy

Sian Welby has revealed the one worry that she had when she discovered she was pregnant.

Last June, the This Morning presenter welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ruby, into the world with her fiancé Jake Beckett.

Now, as she approaches her daughter’s first birthday, Sian has been reflecting on her pregnancy experience.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 38-year-old admitted that she was worried about becoming a mum, amid her blossoming career.

“I love kids, so I don’t actually want to be hands-off. I want to be hands-on, but how do I be hands-on with that, and in a career where I’ve always had to say ‘yes’ and put work first all the time?” Sian quizzed.

“I think I needed a bit of a reality check, in terms of… I did always put work first. I think everything else was neglected a bit. It’s my new chapter, which I did just feel ready for when it happened,” the Capital Radio star explained.

Sian then went on to recall the moment that she guest hosted This Morning for the first time, while she was secretly 20 weeks pregnant.

“When I got that first This Morning cover with Dermot [O’Leary], I knew I was pregnant but didn’t tell anyone. Again, slightly in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘Well, if I tell them I’m pregnant, will that put them off getting me in again?’” she confessed.

“I’m sure so many women must feel in any job, especially if you’re starting a new one. I bet they’re thinking, ‘I’ve just got this new job, and I can’t tell them that I’m pregnant.’ It’s the fear that you’re immediately going to be judged or dropped or, ‘Why didn’t you tell us? That’s really inconvenient for us now,’” she detailed further.

Describing the moment when she informed her bosses, Sian added: "This Morning were brilliant. Dermot was giving me advice, Cat Deeley gives me advice. Everyone is brilliant with me and always asking after Ruby. The whole thing for me was so much nicer and better than I could have expected."

On June 29 of last year, Sian announced Ruby’s birth on Instagram with an adorable snap of her newborn wearing a personalised cardigan.

“Our little Ruby,” Sian sweetly penned in her caption.