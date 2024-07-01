This Morning’s Sian Welby details birth story after welcoming first child

Sian Welby has been opening up about her birth story!

On Friday, the This Morning star delighted fans when she announced the birth of her first child. Sian and her fiancé Jake Beckett are now parents to a beautiful baby girl called Ruby.

Now, a few days after becoming a mum, Sian has been recalling the story of Ruby’s birth.

Earlier today, Sian appeared on This Morning via a video call, during which she was quizzed by hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

“I am tired, delirious, but it is the best thing I have ever done. I am absolutely over the moon. I am loving every second despite it being carnage at times. Jake was actually filming me at the time when I held her and I said: 'I can't believe I'm meeting you, it feels like a dream!” the 37-year-old gushed.

Cat went on to inform viewers that Ruby’s birth wasn't "plain-sailing”, which led Sian to clarify how her original birth plan was changed.

"I originally was planning to have a water birth because obviously, you can try and plan what you're going to have but then it boils down to what's the safest way. And in the end, I did actually have an emergency C-section. But I felt so safe, I was in amazing hands. The midwives are actually incredible but obviously I'm feeling quite sore,” the Capital Radio presenter admitted.

Sian also praised her fiancé Jake on adapting to fatherhood, as she explained: "He is such a natural – you do fall in love with your partner all over again. He has taken over when he needed to. He has supported me when I needed to and supported me when I was emotional."

Sian and Jake announced Ruby’s birth on Instagram last week, with a sweet snap of the newborn wearing a cardigan with her name embroidered on it.

“Our little Ruby,” the new parents wrote alongside it.