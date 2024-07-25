This Morning’s Sarah Jossel discusses being ‘ready’ for baby no.2

Sarah Jossel has been opening up about preparing to become a mum of two under two.

At the end of June, the beauty guru who regularly appears on This Morning, announced the exciting news that she’s expecting her second child.

Sarah welcomed her first child, a daughter named Grace Mimi Gold, into the world in December 2022.

Now, as she prepares for the arrival of her second baby, Sarah has spoken out about being ‘ready’ to parent two little ones under the age of two.

The magazine columnist unveiled a collection of photos and videos to her 81.1K Instagram followers of herself with her blossoming bump on display and her first-born playing with a baby doll in a toy buggy.

She captioned the candid post, “‘Two under two is no picnic! ‘If you think you’re tired now..!’ Having one under two is a challenge and then you’re adding a second into the mix…!” I have become all too aware of the narrative around the phrase “two under two” with the main question I keep getting asked: Are you ready for two under two? My thought? Is anyone ever really ready for two under two?”.

“I’ve had days where I panic, how do people manage? How do you cope with no sleep from the baby and having a toddler to entertain?! I’ve had days where I feel that I’m starting to find my rhythm with the juggle of work and motherhood and wonder how two little ones will affect that?”.

Sarah went on to reveal her fears that she and her eldest child won’t be spending as much time alone together anymore once her second baby is born, but then confessed her joy of Grace becoming a big sister.

“I’ve had days where I’ve felt pangs of anxiety that it will never just be Grace again, but then I have days where I think of Grace as a big sister and I smile at the thought”.

“I’ve been told that we have to learn, and unlearn what we think we know and just go with the flow – something that is difficult for someone who likes control – as no two babies are ever the same”.

“But at the end of each day I try and block out the worry because I’m so grateful to be introducing another little one to our slightly chaotic house – oh, have I mentioned that we are about to move house…? More on that later!”.

Jossel closed off by admitting, “For now I would love all the (kind!) tips, advice and anything you wish you would have known as you embarked on the motherhood rollercoaster second time round. #twoundertwo #parentingtips #girlmum”.

When announcing her pregnancy last month, Sarah revealed, “It still doesn’t feel real typing this – but my goodness, it’s happening. Our little family is growing. I can’t quite believe that my baby girl is now a big sister in training. She’s only thrown her doll down the stairs three times today! Here we go…. #2under2”.