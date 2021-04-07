This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s going to be a grandad

Northern Irish presenter Eamonn Holmes got a little bit emotional today announcing the wonderful news that he was going to be a grandad on This Morning.

Viewers of the show were eagerly waiting to find out what the announcement might be, after the 61-year-old teased that there would be a big reveal later on in the show.

When the time came to share what the announcement was, Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford shared that Eamonn had been having quite a difficult week. “I’ve been having a very tough week. Tell everybody how tough my week’s been.” Eamonn said, to which Ruth responded, “It’s been very, very tough. No, it has!”

This then encouraged the pair to engage in their usual on-air banter, with Eamonn goading Ruth, saying, “I don’t think you’ve told people enough, how tough…”

“You have though, you’ve told them a lot, “ Ruth shot back, adding, “But no, he has been in a lot of pain.”

“I don’t like complaining,” Eamonn claimed, as the two went on to mention the slipped discs which Eamonn’s suffered from this week, as he kept his followers updated on his medical progress at all hours of the night.

Declan and Jenny Holmes

“It hasn’t been a good time. And I’ve been in tears. And I’ve been in tears again,” the dad-of-four said, explaining that it involves his eldest son Declan and his daughter-in-law Jenny.

“They have just announced that I, together with Valerie and Robin, Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabriel, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents. Which means I am a [grandad]!” Eamonn proudly revealed, to the tune of Grandad by Clive Young.

“Can you seriously believe that I would be a grandpa? I am far too young,” Eamonn added, saying that he’s “very happy. I did not think I would be so happy. I got so emotional about it. I am so young and vibrant, and maybe it was because I've had a dour week. What lovely news.”