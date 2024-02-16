This Morning announces new permanent presenters

This Morning has finally revealed the new presenters of the popular show.

The news comes months after the previous hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, left the programme.

Stars that have stepped in to host the show over the past few months include Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clarke, Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Sian Welby, but now the permanent hosts of the main show have been confirmed.

Credit: This Morning Instagram

ITV has announced that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set to present This Morning, starting next month.

The news was announced during This Morning earlier today and on their official Instagram account.

The video that was posted to reveal the news shows Shephard walking through the This Morning studio hallways before he hangs a photo of Deeley on the wall. The message, “Coming soon”, flashes on-screen under the framed pictures of Cat beside Ben.

While Ben and Cat are now hosting ITV’s longest running daytime show, Dermot and Alison will still be presenting on Fridays.

When speaking about his new full-time hosting role, Ben revealed, “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning”.

“It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job”.

Credit: This Morning Instagram

He added, “For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved”.

Opening up about her presenting position, Cat explained, “This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!”.

“This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it”.