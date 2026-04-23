This Donegal spa hotel break is €385 for three nights

Three nights in a four-star Donegal spa hotel for €385 per couple. That’s not a typo.

Redcastle Hotel & Spa on the Inishowen Peninsula has just launched its new “Golden Years” package, and while it’s technically pitched at retirees, the price alone is enough to make anyone stop scrolling. Perched right on the shores of Lough Foyle with views that’ll genuinely make your jaw drop.

A stunning coastal retreat sits right on the shoreline.

What’s actually included

This isn’t one of those deals where “from €X” turns into something wildly different once you click through. The Golden Years package covers three nights’ bed and breakfast, a two-course evening meal on one night, and €10 Voya retail credit per guest. Rates start from €385 per couple for midweek stays running Sunday to Thursday.

Redcastle itself is a proper four-star resort with a spa, award-winning dining at The Edge Restaurant and a nine-hole golf course sitting right beside the sea. It’s the sort of place that feels genuinely luxurious without making you feel like you need to dress up just to go to breakfast.

A stunning waterside stay with views straight out to sea.

Donegal is doing a lot of heavy lifting here

The hotel’s location on the Inishowen Peninsula puts you within easy reach of some genuinely spectacular spots. Malin Head, Ireland’s most northerly point, is close by. So is Dunree Fort, the Doagh Famine Village and the Wild Ireland wildlife sanctuary. If you’ve never done the Lough Foyle Ferry crossing, it’s one of those quintessentially Irish experiences that feels both completely casual and oddly cinematic.

Derry city is also on the doorstep, which means a walking tour of the walls, good food, and the kind of afternoon that stretches out pleasantly without any real agenda. The north coast has a way of doing that to you.

Who’s it actually for

The package is designed with retirees in mind — people who can take a proper midweek trip without having to juggle annual leave requests. But honestly? It reads like a gift idea for parents or grandparents who deserve a treat this summer, or a strong argument for booking something for yourself if your schedule happens to be flexible.

Either way, €385 for three nights at a four-star spa hotel on one of Ireland’s most beautiful coastlines is hard to argue with. You can find out more and check availability at redcastlehoteldonegal.com.