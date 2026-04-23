Why Everyone’s Feeling Stuck Right Now (And It’s Not Just You)

If you’ve been scrolling through life lately feeling like you’re stuck in treacle, honestly, same. That weird sensation of being trapped between where you are and where you think you should be?

We’re all feeling it – that frustrating combo of restlessness and paralysis that makes you want to completely overhaul your life at 2am, only to wake up and do the exact same routine again. And before you spiral into thinking there’s something wrong with you, let us stop you right there.

There’s actually a perfect storm of reasons why so many of us are feeling proper stuck right now, and spoiler alert: most of them aren’t even our fault.

The Social Media Comparison Trap

Let’s be real – Instagram stories are basically highlight reels designed to make the rest of us feel like we’re failing at life. While your mate from college is posting about her promotion and weekend in Paris, you’re over here wondering if ordering Deliveroo for the third time this week counts as self-care.

We’re constantly exposed to curated versions of other people’s lives. Your brain doesn’t distinguish between what’s real and what’s a carefully edited story – it just sees everyone else winning while you’re stood still.

The worst part? That comparison culture is making us second-guess perfectly normal life phases. Not everyone needs to be climbing Kilimanjaro or launching a side hustle to be living their best life.

Post-Pandemic Life Limbo

Can we talk about how the pandemic basically put our twenties and early thirties in a blender? Just as we were supposed to be figuring out careers, relationships, and whether avocado toast actually counts as a meal, the world pressed pause for two years.

Now we’re all trying to catch up on the life milestones we “should” have hit, while simultaneously processing the weirdest collective trauma in recent history. No wonder we feel like we’re running through mud.

The pandemic disrupted our natural progression through life stages. Many young women are dealing with delayed goals, shifted priorities, and the pressure to make up for lost time – all while navigating a completely changed world.

The Quarter-Life Crisis Is Real

Here’s something nobody tells you about your twenties and early thirties: they’re supposed to feel chaotic. Despite what social media suggests, this is actually the prime time for feeling completely clueless about your life direction.

Think about it – you’re expected to choose a career path, find “the one,” decide if you want kids, figure out your style, build a friendship group, and somehow afford rent in Dublin. All while your brain is still developing its decision-making skills until age 25.

Add in the pressure of having endless options (thanks, internet) and it’s no wonder we’re paralysed by choice. Our parents had maybe three career paths to choose from – we’ve got about 3,000.

Always-On Digital Overwhelm

Remember when being bored was actually a thing? When you could sit with your thoughts without immediately reaching for your phone? Those days are long gone, and our brains are absolutely knackered.

We’re constantly consuming information, opinions, and other people’s life updates. There’s literally no mental space left to figure out what we actually want, because we’re too busy processing everyone else’s content.

Constant digital stimulation prevents us from accessing our inner wisdom. We’ve lost the art of sitting with uncertainty and letting answers emerge naturally.

Breaking the Stuck Cycle

Right, enough with the doom and gloom – let’s talk solutions. The good news is that feeling stuck is usually a sign that you’re ready for growth, not that you’re failing at life.

Start small. Pick one tiny thing that’s been bugging you and change it. Maybe it’s trying a new coffee shop, texting that friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with, or finally booking that dentist appointment you’ve been avoiding for six months.

Movement creates momentum, even if it’s microscopic. And honestly? Sometimes the best thing you can do when you feel stuck is absolutely nothing – just be okay with not having it all figured out.

Because plot twist: none of us actually know what we’re doing, we’re just better at hiding it on social media.