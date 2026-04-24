One in three Irish adults are picking the wrong probiotic for IBS

If you’ve ever stood in the pharmacy aisle staring blankly at a wall of probiotic supplements wondering which one to actually pick, you are very much not alone. New research released during IBS Awareness Month this April has found that one in three adults in Ireland don’t know what to look for when choosing a probiotic to manage their IBS symptoms. One in three. That’s a lot of people making very expensive guesses.

IBS affects more than 1.2 million people in Ireland and the symptoms — stomach cramps, bloating, gas, diarrhoea, constipation — can genuinely derail your day. Beyond the physical, it takes a real toll emotionally too, with many sufferers experiencing anxiety, low confidence and social withdrawal. It’s not something to brush aside or just push through.

Women are disproportionately affected

The research also highlights something that won’t surprise a lot of women: IBS hits us harder. 36% of women report experiencing symptoms compared to 25% of men, and it’s closely linked to hormonal shifts including menstrual cycles, pregnancy, menopause and endometriosis. So if your gut seems to have its own opinion about where you are in your cycle, that’s not in your head.

Dublin-based pharmacist Jess Redden is one of the voices leading the conversation around IBS this month and she’s urging people to be more discerning when it comes to choosing probiotic supplements.

“People are more aware than ever of the benefits probiotics have on gut health, but what many don’t realise is that different probiotics offer different benefits,” she says. “Choosing the right probiotic is key when managing your IBS symptoms. Your choice of probiotic should be based on scientific evidence, or recommendations from healthcare professionals, not guesswork.”

Not all probiotics are equal

This is the part that genuinely matters. The survey found that while most people rely on a recommendation from a pharmacist or GP when choosing a probiotic, only 35% of IBS sufferers know that clinical research is the best indicator of effectiveness. The rest are largely going on packaging, price or whatever’s on the shelf at eye level.

Jess specifically points to the bacterial strain Bifidobacterium longum 35624, found in Alflorex, as one worth knowing about. It’s recognised by the World Gastroenterology Organisation as the most effective probiotic strain for IBS relief and has been studied at UCC’s APC Microbiome Institute, with research showing it helps relieve abdominal pain, bloating and inflammation markers. It’s also a naturally occurring bacteria that mothers pass to their babies at birth, which adds a whole other layer of interest.

“Many people will choose the most readily available options, however it may not have much of an effect in relieving symptoms — which is money down the drain,” Jess adds. “It’s important not to ignore your IBS symptoms as they can have a massive impact on your physical and mental wellbeing.”

What should you actually do?

The advice is straightforward: don’t self-prescribe based on instinct alone. Speak to your pharmacist or GP about what strain is most appropriate for your specific symptoms and gut microbiome needs. IBS isn’t one-size-fits-all and neither are the supplements designed to help with it.

Used alongside a balanced diet and lifestyle, the right probiotic can make a real difference. But the emphasis is on right. For more information on Alflorex and the research behind it, visit alflorex.ie.