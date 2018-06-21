This Little Mix/Nadine Coyle saying ‘flour’ mash-up is peak slagging

Nadine Coyle is a national treasure, and like with all people we love, sometimes a good-natured slagging is merited.

From her aversion to her own birth date to her revelations about Girls Aloud, Nadine is an icon with an outrageously MEME-able history.

Now, a clip of her saying one particular word has been circulating the internet in a viral manner.

I can’t stop thinking about how nadine coyle says ‘flour’ pic.twitter.com/o4jFSyCJ4c — callum (@calhmm) June 19, 2018

Back in 2010 Nadine Coyle appeared on Sunday Brunch, and the clip has resurfaced.

In the clip, Nadine tells the hosts that she prefers cooking savory dishes, saying:

'Working with flour and making sweet things I'm not so used to.'

It's her pronunciation of the word 'flour' that has the clip going viral.

I made this a while ago, but given the sudden popularity of Nadine Coyle saying "flour", I present to you… Little Mix feat. Nadine Coyle BAAE MAAE ALBEM pic.twitter.com/g5LOY3dFmC — Sam Lake (@MrSamLake) June 19, 2018

Comedian Sam Lake took the joke to a new level, creating a remix of Nadine's now iconic pronunciation with Little Mix's hit song Power.

We are falling around the place laughing it this!

Here's the full segment if you want to give it a watch: