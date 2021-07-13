This light and refreshing English Garden cocktail is the drink of the summer!

With the fab summer weather coming our way this week, we want to be prepped to have drinks and food on the patio with friends in the sunshine. It can feel daunting to have food and drink that everyone will enjoy, but this English garden sparkling cocktail is most definitely a crowd pleaser!

Light, refreshing and fizzy, it’s a super handy go-to for summer gatherings!

You’ll need…

Elderflower cordial

Sloe Gin

Prosecco

Cucumber slices

Mint leaves

In a small bowl, shred your mint leaves and use a muddler to crush them to release the flavour.

In a cocktail shaker, add in your crushed mint leaves. Pour ½ a shot of elderflower liquor on top of the crushed mint.

Pour 1 shot of gin in on top of this and shake to mix the flavours.

Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass and top off with your bubbly! Fill with prosecco until the glass is full.

Garnish with a slice of cucumber and a mint leaf and enjoy this refreshing summery drink!