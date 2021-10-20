New sanitising device is proven to be over 99% effective against Covid-19

The path to reopening continues to be a minefield of rules and regulations which means for any small business it’s difficult to get everything right.

If you are running (or working for) a small business, then this sanity system might just be for you. It’s a great little idea that will help to keep the business safe as we learn to live with Covid-19. Introducing, the Sany Med. It is suitable for spaces like a small café / restaurant or bar, or a regular sized office. It will fully sanitise an area of 80 Metres cubed in less than 55 mins.

How easy is it to use: The machine is simply plugged in and switched on as you leave for the evening. It will start sanitising immediately and will switch itself off when it has finished. When you return the next morning, your space is fully sanitised and free from viruses and bad odours.

How does it work?

The machine takes in the air from the room, converts it to Ozone and omits this right across the room. Ozone is a natural gas, which purifies the air killing all viruses, moulds and bacteria, pollens & bad odours on contact, by converting O2 to O3 (Ozone). After it has finished the cycle, it then converts the Ozone back into O2 (Oxygen/ Clean fresh air)

Let your customers know!

Sany Med will provide you with signage, stickers and materials that you can display on your premises, at the front door, or at high footfalls areas so that your staff and customers will know that they are in a fully sanitised environment!

How much does it cost?

The Sany Med costs €2,400 plus VAT and the machine will run for 1,200 cycles (or approx 3 years at 6 days per week). You may choose to rent the machine for €150 plus VAT per month (minimum 12 months). Both options also have a one off €200 delivery & support fee.

The Sany Plus is a larger machine and is suitable for larger offices and restaurant spaces. It can sanitise areas up to 400 metres squared. The Sany Plus costs €3,450 plus VAT and will run for 1,200 cycles (or approx 3 years at 6 days per week).

You may choose to rent the machine for €195 plus VAT per month (minimum 12 months). Both options also have a one off €200 delivery & support fee.

More detailed information can be found at www.sanitysystem.ie