Oh yes! This Key lime GIN shake is going to make your day

by

At that stage, we could pretty much put "gin addict" on our resume.

While G&Ts have become a true passion in our life, they are not the only way to enjoy the spirit.

Take this gin shake for example: it is the perfect choice for when you don't know if you feel like dessert or a cocktail. Good news: it is also really easy to make.

Key lime gin shake

  • 100g vanilla ice-cream
  • 100ml condensed milk
  • 30ml gin
  • 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 40g digestive biscuits, crumbed
  • A handful of ice-cubs

Crush the biscuits, then combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Top with whipped cream, crumbed digestives and lime zest.

