Oh yes! This Key lime GIN shake is going to make your day
At that stage, we could pretty much put "gin addict" on our resume.
While G&Ts have become a true passion in our life, they are not the only way to enjoy the spirit.
Take this gin shake for example: it is the perfect choice for when you don't know if you feel like dessert or a cocktail. Good news: it is also really easy to make.
Key lime gin shake
- 100g vanilla ice-cream
- 100ml condensed milk
- 30ml gin
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 40g digestive biscuits, crumbed
- A handful of ice-cubs
Crush the biscuits, then combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Top with whipped cream, crumbed digestives and lime zest.