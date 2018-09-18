This is why Kim K is baby True’s godmother and it’s hella cute

Oh, the Kardashians – love or hate them, it's hard not to be obsessed with them.

In the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashian's antics, Khloe found herself in a really awkward situation.

She had to choose between Kim or Kourtney to be a godmother of her daughter, True.

In true Kardashian fashion, Khloe predicted whoever wasn't chosen would cause mega drama.

However, on Sunday's episode, the pregnant mama bit the bullet and announced her decision.

“I have thought this over long and hard and I’ve decided what I want to do,” she said.

“I just have to make the best decision for my daughter but I also am not trying to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” she announced.

“But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

It's official, that's why baby True's godmother is Kim K and now duck for cover as Kourtney wasn't too pleased.

Khloe did attempt to explain why she went with Kim, saying her parenting style just aligned up with Khloe's ideas of being a mum.

“I just think you have different parenting styles,” she said.

“I can’t make anything official until after the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens."

"Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it will be more like Kim — a little more stricter.”

Kourtney was quick to retort that she didn't need an explanation as she had three kids of her own and was already "busy".

But she didn't leave it at that, a little later on she voiced her opinion.

“I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids.”

“So I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”

Nevertheless, Kim was honoured by Khloe's decision and her goddaughter is growing up fast.

The cutie, baby True is already five-months-old.