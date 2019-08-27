This is what Kanye West was doing instead of attending the VMAs

Last night's MTV VMA Awards ceremony was the 10th anniversary of the Kanye West versus Taylor Swift (and the world) drama which is engrained in pop culture history nowadays.

Most of us can remember the moment perfectly, when Kanye West stormed the stage after Taylor Swift won Video of the Year and proclaimed that Beyonce deserved to win.

Taylor hinted about that fateful day on the red carpet, saying; “You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned.”

Beyonce allegedly cried backstage, Pink got in Kanye's face and absolutely ROASTED him (deserved) and the make-up between Beyonce and Taylor onstage after Beyonce wins the overall award was all created by the producers.

But where was Kanye West last night? According to reports, Kanye was at a Cheesecake Factory in Ohio this weekend instead of celebrating the monumental anniversary.

Page Six is claiming that he was there Friday and Saturday night, and then stayed in Ohio for a unique Sunday Session to honour the victims of the recent mass shooting.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

His wife Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram Story of Kanye “feeling the vibe” during the service, and also shared a snap of the choir singing to Dave Chapelle for his birthday;

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Taylor shared her diary entry from the aftermath of the MTV VMAs back in 2009 with her fans, writing;

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week… Let's just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMAs I would've looked at you cross-eyed.

And if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said; 'That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’ Well… apparently… It does.”

Journal entry September 18, 2009 from after the VMAs: “Let's just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMA's I would've looked at you crossed eyed.” pic.twitter.com/mtVrQ2oKfd — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) August 23, 2019

Taylor picked up the Video of the Year award last night for You Need To Calm Down, bringing up all of the LGBTQ stars from the video and giving them their own Moonmen statuettes with their names on them.

The emotions were running high, with Taylor also opening the show with a mash-up of You Need To Calm Down and Lover after her album has sold over two million copies within 24 hours of its release. Seems like she's doing pretty well?

Feature image: Twitter/@RNCRADIOLIVE