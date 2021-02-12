How Samantha’s absence will be explained on Sex and the City

If you’re a devoted fan of the cult-classic series Sex and the City, then you already know about the highly anticipated reboot, Just Like That, which was announced by Sarah Jessica Parker last month.

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on Instagram that she would be reprising her role as fashion columnist Carrie Bradshaw for a brand new Sex and the City revival, along with her co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

However, fans of the series were hugely disappointed to hear that our beloved Kim Cattrall, who played the spunky, sexually empowered icon, Samantha Jones, won’t be returning.

It has been assumed that Kim’s decision not to return for the reboot is due to her very public feud with her former cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

While many fans have been theorising as to how the show will explain Samantha’s absence, whether they kill her off or illude to the possibility that she’s quarantining in another county, a HBO executive has officially come out to set the record straight.

It appears the real reason why Samantha isn’t with her besties in New York anymore is a lot more real and relatable than any other storyline we’ve seen.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” the HBO executive explains, adding, “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

“They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50,” the exec points out.

So, there we have it — fans are left to believe that Samantha and the rest of the gang simply drifted apart, just like that…