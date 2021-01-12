Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Samantha’s reboot absence

Great news ladies — Sex and the City is going to be back on our screens yet again, with a reboot series titled Just Like That.

News broke on Sunday evening when Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she would be reprising her role as fashion columnist Carrie Bradshaw for a brand new Sex and the City revival, along with her co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

However, one key character was missing from the celebrations, and that would be Kim Cattrall, who played our spunky, sexually empowered icon, Samantha Jones.

It’s been speculated that Kim’s absence from the show’s revival is due to her infamous, public feuds with her former cast-mates, and mainly Sarah Jessica Parker.

However, Parker is determined to keep the status-quo. When one fan commented on Parker’s announcement post, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” the 55-year-old actress replied, “We will too. We loved her so. X.”

Then, when another follower wrote, “they dislike each other,” Parker eagerly responded, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X”.

According to Kim though, their relationship wasn’t always a walk in the park. Kim revealed that she was never really friends with her former Sex and the City cast members in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan in 2017, instead describing their relationship as more like “colleagues”.

The Sex and the City star then went on to say that Sarah “could have been nicer”.

Sex and the City is an american romantic comedy-drama series set in New York City. The hugely popular series ran from 1998 until 2004, releasing 94 episodes, along with two Sex and the City movies which came out in 2008 and 2010.

According to a statement released by the show, this new revival, Just Like That will see "Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."