THIS is how much travel bloggers get paid for those beach snaps

As the dull overcast sky follow us all the way into work, our Instagram can reveal beautiful, sunny places.

Travel bloggers pout and strike a pose in front of the most world's most exotic and luxury locations.

But just how much do they get paid for taking the vacay? Well, get ready to be sick.

A recent report by Hopper reveals exactly how much the globe's most well travelled grammers make per Instagram post – and we are only a tad bitter about the cash they rake in for taking a holiday *sigh*.

1. Garret and Jessica Gee @thebucketlistfamily

Followers: 1.4 million Earnings per post: $23,000

It's a family affair taking top spot. Yes, The Bucket Family have rocketed their way to Instagram and Youtube fame when they sold off all their valuables and took to globe trotting for three years.

Now back in Hawaii, it'll be interesting to see what the family will get up to next and if they can keep their number one position in 2019.

2. Paul Nicklen @paulnicklen

Followers: 4.5 million Earnings per post: $9,250

Paul's feed is every animal lovers DREAM.

Filled with spectacular images of some of the globes rarest animals, it's easy to see why Paul is in high demand and can afford to charge so much.

3. Chris Burkard @chrisburkard

Followers: 3.1 million Earnings per post: $8,800

Get ready to be blown away by the landscape shots Chris has taken.

His impressive content has earned him a place at number three, allowing him to add a neat price tag onto his ads.

4. Jack Morris @doyoutravel

Followers: 2.8 million Earnings per post: $8,250

Jack's Instagram is one of goals, his snaps capture him lounging by crystal blue seas or coasting around the world with his partner.

It's no wonder he able to keep up this type of lifestyle as advertisers fork out a pretty penny to be featured on his gram.

5. Lauren Bullen @gypsea_lust

Followers: 2.1 million Earnings per post: $6,000

Animals, beaches and festivals. Lauren's feed has it all and it's not a surprise that advertisers will shell out for a post.

Her photographs look effortless and her all round tan is a clear mark that this gal enjoys warmer weather.

6. Alex Strohl @alexstrohl

Followers: 2 million Earnings per post: $5,750

Discover the world's hidden corners with Alex.

The Instagram star captures the illusive side of life and he isn't afraid to investigate caves or jungles.

7. Leonie Hanne @leoniehanne

Followers: 1.8 million Earnings per post: $5,000

Not only are Leonie's travel posts on point, her fashion is too.

This gal seems to have every element down of what it takes to get that perfect Insta photo.

8. Louis Cole @funforlouis

Followers: 1.4 million Earnings per post: $4,000

A familiar face to many, Louis took Insta by storm with his adventures, so we aren't one bit surprised to see him on the list.

His iconic hair paired with his wild side, makes him an instant hit on the social media platform.

9. Hannes Becker @hannesbecker

Followers: 1.3 million Earnings per post: $3,600

Fall in love with Hannes' gorgeously themed Insta, we are seriously in awe!

Through a lens, he manages to still-frame nature at its finest.

10. Tara Milk Tea @taramilktea

Followers: 1.1 million Earnings per post: $3,000

Finally, last but not least, we have Tara's page. Her Insta is bursting with vivid colours.

This gal knows how to stand out from the crowd and add some flare to your feed.

There you have it, now you know what your fav travel Insta stars are making when you see #ad.

If their feeds aren't enough to give you the travel bug, we don't know what will.

Excuse us, we are now off to scout for some cheap flights.