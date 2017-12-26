This Irish comedian has a special shout-out to anyone named Aoife

As someone who is generally referred to as 'Nee-am-huh' on holidays, I can confirm that having an Irish name poses some linguistic challenges while abroad.

The silent letters, the extra letters, the Godforsaken fadas; it's no surprise that anyone unfamiliar with the Irish language would struggle pronouncing any name born of the Emerald Isle.

And while you might assume we're used to it, a recent tweet posted by Irish comedian, David O'Doherty, has been quick to remind us that the hurt runs deep, and the sense of competition over the least-pronounceable name even deeper.

"Happy Christmas to all the Aoifes not at home in Ireland this Christmas," David wrote on Christmas Eve. "It’s hard being called Aoife, but especially when you’re overseas. You are in my thoughts #aoifes."

Happy Christmas to all the Aoifes not at home in Ireland this Christmas. It’s hard being called Aoife, but especially when you’re overseas. You are in my thoughts #aoifes — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) December 24, 2017

And while Aoifes far and wide took to Twitter to thank David for his thoughts, it seems a few disgruntled social media users wanted equal recognition.

"How about being a Nuala all year round! Real life Irish struggles," wrote one Twitter user to which David replied: "THIS IS A SHOUT-OUT TO AOIFES, NUALA. You will get your turn."

"All the Siobháns, Oisíns, Caoimhes, Saoirses, Siofras, Meadhbhs and Eoghans need to stop being angry at me," David followed up.

But Twitter wasn't having it, and it wasn't long before every damn name was getting a shout-out.

Also, shout out to my wife Eithne. Or “Anna” as every telephone order takeaway has been told, ever. — LiamKeogh (@Liamo_Keogh) December 25, 2017

Any chance of a novena for a distressed Niamh? — HowdyasayNiamh (@HowdyasayNiamh) December 24, 2017

Try explaining to a Spanish person that you’re called Orlagh, not Hola — Orlagh(@ooohlalaorlagh) December 24, 2017

Being and Enda is no fun either, the scarring from constantly being referred to as a female is traumatic. I can just imagine the craic all the Aoibhinn’s and all the other magnificent Irish named people have abroad is mighty. — Enda Smith (@blueenda) December 25, 2017

Hahahaa, I had to give someone my name today in a shop and was soooo glad to be in Ireland and not have to explain myself! — Aisling Ennis (@aislingrosennis) December 24, 2017

And the clincher?