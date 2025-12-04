This Irish Celebrity Facialist Wants You to Have a ‘No Botox Christmas’

If your Christmas skincare routine involves frantically Googling 'last-minute Botox appointments' and praying there's a cancellation before the work do, maybe it's time to reconsider. Because according to one of Ireland's top celebrity facialists, this festive season could be your chance to go completely injection-free and still look absolutely unreal.

Eavanna Breen, the woman behind the glowing complexions of Greg O'Shea, Glenda Gilson, Thalia Heffernan and pretty much half of Irish Instagram, reckons we should all be aiming for a 'No Botox Christmas' this year. And before you start panicking about turning up to your cousin's engagement party looking knackered, she's got a full arsenal of treatments that'll have you looking lifted, glowy and very much un-frozen.

The timing couldn't be better really. With everyone from Pamela Anderson to Drew Barrymore publicly stepping back from injectables and embracing the whole natural ageing thing, there's definitely been a shift. And Eavanna's noticed it too, telling clients that the goal now isn't to freeze your face into submission but to actually support your skin's own health.

"Quite often, Botox only treats one aspect of aging," she explains. "I see so many people who get Botox done but still have dull, uneven skin texture. Botox isn't the answer to everything. A multi-pronged, holistic plan, working with each layer of the skin and combining different treatments, is what really helps achieve the ultimate results."

Fair point. Because what's the use in having a completely line-free forehead if your skin looks grey and tired? It's giving mannequin energy, and not in a good way.

The InMode Lift: Glenda's Secret Weapon

So what are the actual alternatives if you want to look fresh for all those Christmas parties but you're not mad about needles? First up is the InMode Lift, which happens to be a favourite of Glenda Gilson. Eavanna describes it as "an instant festive pick me up" which sounds exactly like what most of us need after surviving the last few weeks of work chaos.

This one uses radiofrequency to tighten and lift your skin by stimulating collagen production. It's particularly good if you're noticing a bit of sagging or general dullness, and the best part? The results keep improving over several weeks. So you're not just sorted for the office party but potentially for the entire festive season and into January.

Microneedling With a Twist

Next on Eavanna's hit list is microneedling, beloved by Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, which should tell you everything you need to know really. The treatment works by creating tiny micro-injuries in your skin that trigger your body's natural repair process. Sounds a bit dramatic but the results speak for themselves: plumper, smoother skin with more even texture and tone.

And here's where it gets interesting. Eavanna recommends adding exosomes into the mix to accelerate results. "Exosomes are like little chemical messengers that get into the skin cell and tell your skin cells to rejuvenate and to act more youthfully," she says. Basically they're the overachievers of the skincare world, getting in there and bossing your skin cells around until they sort themselves out.

IPL for When You Need Your Glow Back

If pigmentation or general winter dullness is your issue, IPL rejuvenation might be your answer. Eavanna describes it as "switching your skin's light back on" which is genuinely the most relatable thing ever because Irish winter basically turns everyone's complexion off.

Thalia Heffernan swears by it at the Eavanna Breen clinic, and it's particularly good for tackling uneven tone, redness or that general tired look that seems to descend around November and refuse to budge until March.

Chemical Peels: Not As Scary As Samantha Made Them Look

Finally there's chemical peels, which yes, might make you immediately think of that Sex and the City episode where Samantha's face goes bright red. But before you run screaming, Eavanna wants you to know there are varying degrees of peels, from gentle light ones right up to mid-depth treatments.

"Peels are fantastic whether you're tackling uneven texture or just craving that 'glass skin' finish," she explains. "They leave your skin looking smooth, hydrated, and photo-ready for the festive season. People will genuinely be telling you you're glowing."

Which is exactly what you want when you're three Proseccos deep at the Christmas party and someone whips out their phone for group photos. Nothing worse than catching a glimpse of yourself the next morning on the group chat looking absolutely wrecked while everyone else somehow looks fresh.

Getting into the festive spirit with fun Christmas party accessories.

The Bottom Line

Look, nobody's saying Botox is evil or that you shouldn't get it if that's your thing. But if you've been feeling a bit meh about the whole frozen forehead situation, or you're just curious about what else is out there, it's worth knowing you've got options.

With 28 years in the Irish beauty industry and over 10,000 different faces under her belt, Eavanna knows what she's talking about. And her whole philosophy around supporting your skin's natural health rather than just masking things makes a lot of sense, especially when you consider how much your skin goes through during an Irish winter.

Between the central heating, the cold wind, the general lack of daylight and probably too much wine at various festive events, your skin could definitely use some proper TLC rather than just being temporarily paralysed into looking presentable.

So if you're planning your pre-Christmas beauty prep and you're thinking about trying something different this year, maybe give one of these treatments a look. At the very least you'll be able to actually smile properly in all those Christmas photos, which is more than can be said for some Botox disasters we've all witnessed.

For more information about treatments at the Eavanna Breen Skin and Laser Clinic in Dublin 2, visit eavannabreen.ie