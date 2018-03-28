This ice cream parlour are selling the cutest bunny cones for Easter
We just LOVE a good food trend on Instagram – from rainbow bagels to bubble waffles.
We're always always always on the hunt for new and delicious Internet offerings, and we have struck gold.
We were recently scrolling through one of our favourite Insta accounts @EatMeNYC when we saw it – the bunny cone.
Easter is around the corner, and to be honest, as much as we want all the eggs, our hearts are craving these gorgeous bunny cones.
BOGOFREE Ice Cream Tag your friendsnd join us for BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! —— Easter is coming soon! @taiyakinuc is doing BOGO for everyone starting March 26 until April 2. The Easter Bunny Kone with vanilla ice cream, cotton candy sprinkles, rainbow mochi and bunny ears. (BOGO)AlsoThe Easter Bunny Taiyaki is BACK! The Easter Bunny Taiyaki Special with consist of their signature red bean taiyaki fish waffle cone, vanilla ice cream, cotton candy sprinkles, rainbow mochi and bunny ears (not bogo)!What are you waiting for?! Mark your calendar and join us for FREE ice cream ( BOGO) ———— @Taiyakiny9 Baxter St, New York @nycmouthg your frien ———— #nycmouth #taiyaki #icecream #icecreamporn #bunny #taiyakinyc #easter #dessert #dessertport #zagat #foodie #infatuation #hungry #nyfoodie #timeoutnewyork #topcitybites #lovefood #buzzfeat #eatingnyc #foodiegram #igfood #insider #insiderdessert #insiderfood #foodporn #foodpornography #foodnetwork #foodgasm #foodpics #foodoftheday
Created by New York based ice cream shop, Taiyaki NYC, these bunny cones are the sweetest treats on Insta right now.
They're made with your choice of waffle cone, any flavour of whipped ice cream and a delightful set of bunny ears (which are edible, btw).
Top that all off with pastel coloured sprinkles and some sweets on a stick, and you may just have the most perfect cone ever.
Taiyaki has become pretty famous as an ice cream destination, due to their many creative cones, such as their unicone – yes, inspired by unicorns.
Actually, at Christmas they created the most adorable Christmas tree cone, that even had a little star on top.
WHAT WILL THEY THINK OF NEXT?