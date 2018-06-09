This historically accurate makeup series is pure binge watch material

Ever wondered exactly how the ancient Egyptians applied their liquid eyeliner?

Or how the ancient Romans like to style their long locks?

If so, look no further than one particular YouTube channel that's making major waves in the niche of historically accurate makeup.

A post shared by Zabrena (@zabrenaxo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Fashion and beauty video creator Zabrena has carved out a loyal following on YouTube thanks to her epic and accurate makeup looks.

Taking inspiration from various historical periods, the guru has turned her face into a time machine of past eras.

A post shared by Zabrena (@zabrenaxo) on Apr 15, 2015 at 6:58am PDT

As well as providing us with insight into how certain time periods actually did their makeup, she also provides us with details like what the makeup was made form back them, what it was applied with, and the social reasons for how and what was applied to the face.

Mum-of-one Zabrena also dips into more recent eras for her tutorials.

Her video series has covered 50s, 60s and 80s makeup, as well as more niche topics like 90s supermodel, the Dark Ages, 80s glam rock and Marilyn Monroe.

A post shared by Zabrena (@zabrenaxo) on Oct 7, 2014 at 2:01pm PDT

Her videos are seriously interesting to makeup lovers and history buffs alike, and we could spend all night binge watching her Historically Accurate series.

Zabrena also posts modern makeup tutorials to her channel, and shares her looks on Instagram with almost 30,000 followers.

We're officially hooked on the talented MUA's educational videos. Halloween costume inspo, anyone?