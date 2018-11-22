A fan put a Kim Kardashian tweet in his CV: Now he’s rolling in job offers

Kim Kardashian west is one of the most well-known and easily recognisable names in the world, and while the KUWTK star is rolling in job offers for brand endorsements, TV roles and makeup appearances, us mere mortals have only our CVs and charm to rely on when it comes to securing a job.

However, one person has utilised their online nod of approval from Kim K herself to stand out from the crowd.

Twitter user, blogger and author Chris Sumlin is on the career hunt, and under the accomplishments section of the resume, he added that Kim Kardashian has personally tweeted him to applaud his work.

Good luck! I hope you get the jobs! https://t.co/WXZ0KVAept — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 20, 2018

'Retweeted by Kim Kardashian West for impressive work in graduate school,' the CV reads.

'Y’all I added that @ KimKardashian retweeted my graduate school paper on my resume and I’ve already booked THREE job interviews in less than a week' he tweeted.

'This woman’s influence is helping me secure a bag.'

Kim herself saw his tweet – and responded. 'Good luck! I hope you get the jobs!' she wrote.

Oh y’all already know I had to add that @KimKardashian wished me luck on my job search. I’m definitely gonna get hired now. pic.twitter.com/iSUzjsvE7B — Chris Sumlin (@ChrisSumlin) November 20, 2018

Chris has already updated his CV once more for potential employers, letting them know that his hunt for the career of his dreams has been given Kim's seal of approval once again.

The Grad Student faced a little bit of criticism for his tweets and association with Kim – with one tweeter asking if the secret to securing employment was to make a sex tape, a dig at Kim's original fame stunt – one which she rode the wave of to become one of the world's most successful and prosperous brands.

In response, Chris said: 'No the secret to scoring a job interview is to leverage social media to create opportunities for yourself not use it to hate and talk mess with a stock photo as an avi.'

Yes queen – lets use these opportunities to build one another up not dismiss one another's achievements.