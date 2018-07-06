This GORGE home decor shop will open in Dublin city next month

You are probably already familiar with Søstrene Grene, a home decor retail chain where we love picking up inexpensive bits to update our home on a regular basis.

Good news for those living close to the city centre, the Danish brand is opening a new space in Dublin 2 in less than a month.

Located on 60/70 South Great Georges Street, a space previously owned by Waltons, the outlet will be the brand's biggest store outside of its home country to date.

On a surface of 370 square metres – which is about twice the size of a normal one – this flagship store will feature small furniture, kitchen supplies, craft and DIY articles, party decorations, and much more.

Søstrene Grene currently has five other stores in Ireland – Dún Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Athlone, Cork and Limerick.

Can't wait to see this new interior design temple!