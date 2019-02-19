This food and design festival coming to Cork sounds FAB

If you find yourself in Cork this May, you should see the hybrid festival of food and design, which will be taking place from May 17-19.

Design POP is set to merge innovative design with local and international food and drink experiences in a collaborative pop up festival with events and exhibits taking place in various iconic locations across the city.

We like the sound of that.

If you're a fan of design, you'll love that Design POP will see six of Ireland’s leading designers working closely with six top local food producers to create bespoke installations.

These will be strewn across Cork city centre throughout the festival.

It will be a three-day event that will also engage the public through a program of pop-up events in venues around the city through workshops, showcases, exhibitions, lectures and demonstrations.

So there's something for everyone – see you there, yeah?