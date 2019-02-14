THIS Father Ted legend has joined the hilarious cast of Derry Girls

Former Father Ted star and all-round comedic legend Ardal O'Hanlon is set to join Derry Girls season two.

As a key character in one of Ireland's most hilarious TV shows, Father Dougal McGuire, we're over the moon to see him join the latest brilliant Irish comedy series.

Derry Girls was first released on Channel 4 back in January of 2018 and quickly became one of the most watched show in Northern Ireland's history.

The show, which is based in Northern Ireland and follows a group of school friends who get up to mischief during The Troubles, with hilarious results.

It snagged Best Comedy at the IFTA Gala Television Awards and Lisa McGee took home the gong for Best Writer for Comedy/Soap after creating the absolute gem.

Soon after the show ended, it was publicised that a second series of the show had been commissioned, and today the news broke that Ardal O'Hanlon will be joining the cast.

A release from Channel 4 claims that the Monaghan native will play the role of; “Eamonn, the awkward, middle-aged mummy’s boy of the Quinn/McCool extended family”.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn spoke about the actor in an interview with RadioTimes; “Ardal O’Hanlon joins our family this year, which is brilliant.” ​​

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Claire, says that the character of Eamonn is “a real Irish stereotype” – but he’s “not a priest”. “I think it’s something that everybody will recognise, and he completely gets it so on the money,” she added.

“It was really surreal, just looking at him, because he’s such an iconic figure in Ireland, and he’s such a lovely man. He’s so good in it," Coughlan continued.

“There’s a scene where it gets quite physical, and Lisa McGee came over. She was like, "Don’t bully Ardal". And we were like, "We’re not bullying him, he’s like a national treasure!" ‘Cause we had to like go for it in the scene.”

Thank the Derry Gods, the show returns to our screens next month, and we finally got a sneak peak when Channel 4 released the trailer for season two a few days ago. It's gonna be pure gas, we cannot WAIT.

Feature image: SoSueMe.ie