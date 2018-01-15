This expat’s hilarious love letter to Ireland will bring a tear to your eye

For centuries now, Irish people have flocked to far corners of the earth in the hope of creating new lives in foreign lands.

Our unique culture and charm can be found dotted around the globe, and while many of our expats have settled into their new surroundings, for some, Ireland will always be the place they call home.

From cockroaches to lumpy porridge, there are just some things we Irish will never get used to – just ask Reddit user CherryPieMix.

Having swapped the tranquillity of the emerald isle for the hustle and bustle of New York City, the expat has had to adapt to his new lifestyle.

In an effort to vent his frustrations, the homesick Reddit user penned an emotional, and pretty hilarious, love letter to island of Ireland.

Do yourself a favour and read this absolute masterpiece.

"Staying in New York at the moment and jesus christ there's a new threat around every corner,” he begins.

"First it was the -15C weather that managed to overpower the central heating in my room. Woke up puffing clouds of mist and with my hands and lips dryer than your aul one's growler.

"Next up we have the bed bugs – was just at a cinema that was reported to have bed bugs a while back and now I'm shitting myself thinking we might possibly have an infestation. The movie wasn't even that good so it wasn't worth it!

"Oh and I love my porridge in the morning, but man it's awful lumpy because I can't leave it out to soak overnight without fear of attractive cockroaches!

"We've already seen one of the f*ckers around the kitchen, so now we might have roaches to go with the bed bugs!

"Hopefully they'll start a species war with each other and one will eradicate the other.

"Oh and did I mention that the post comes at all f*cking hours? I've been waiting on a package the last few days that I need to sign for and haven't been able to leave the house til after 15:00 because I've been waiting on the mail man.

"Ireland's got its problems but as far as living goes it's pretty simple. We don't know how easy we have it. Everything is so f*cking complicated over hear it's unbelievable.

"I miss the days of having a euro and being able to go in and buy something that costs exactly a euro. A dollar doesn't get you sh*t here! Because it's really $1.18!

"Hug your ma's and take an extra big sh*te in your toilet this evening for me lads, because I can't do the former and have to be careful about the latter considering the toilets here clog if you look at them.

"God bless."

Get this man on the first flight to Dublin!