This enchanting Irish town is where Patrick Dempsey will be filming next

Let’s face it — the Irish really do love nothing more than seeing a Hollywood star living it up on Irish shores.

Last year the nation was delighted to host Matt Damon, who was stranded here during the early stages of the pandemic. This year though, we’re completely thrilled by the fact that Disney’s sequel to their 2007 musical, Enchanted, is being filmed right here in Co. Wicklow, featuring just a few of our favourite stars.

Amy Adams (Arrival, American Hustle) and Patrick Demspey (Grey’s Anatomy) have been living in Ireland for the past month or so now, and the Irish have welcomed them with open arms. Disney has been hard at work building sets and transforming Irish towns into charming fairytale lands.

The Burnabys, Greystones – Credit: shemazing.net

The latest Irish location to get the Disney treatment is a gorgeous building in The Burnabys, Co. Wicklow. There you can see what is now the Prince’s castle in this new upcoming sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted.

With production in The Burnabys starting today, complete with horse-drawn carriages and quaint castles, it should come as no surprise if locals spot McDreamy roaming about too!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Dempsey made his love for the Irish known, as he wrote, “I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film #disenchanted”.

This new sequel is said to take place 10 to 15 years after the previous film ended with a ‘happily ever after’, as Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville. However, with the community being overseen by Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions for the family, Giselle finds herself questioning her happiness, and ends up casting a spell that goes horribly wrong, turning both worlds upside down.

With filming well underway, Disenchanted is set for the streaming service Disney+ at some stage next year. In the meantime, catch up on the series and check out the trailer for the original film below;