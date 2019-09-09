This Dublin restaurant has been named in Europe’s Top 50 Pizzerias

A Dublin restaurant has been named as one of the best places for pizza in all of EUROPE by a prestigious food guide, and we simply must try it.

Manifesto Restaurant in Rathmines landed at number 35 on the list, which was the only Irish location listed on the pizzeria guide.

50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo in Westminster, London took home the first place prize, with Paris's Bijou and Copenhagen's Bæst coming in at number two and number three.

Image: Instagram/@manifestorestaurant

Manifesto is renowned for its innovative and exciting take on traditional Italian delicacies, locating its ingredients both in Ireland and Italy.

The colourful dishes offer a range of textures and flavours, but its pizzas are oven-charred, pillowy and covered in fresh ingredients. (Basically, they're perfect and are number one in our eyes…)

One of their more humorous takes on an Irish influence is their U2 Irish Flag pizza, loaded with gold organic cherry tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola and friarielli or broccoli rabe.

The restaurant is owned and led by chef Lucio Paduano, hailing from Southern Italy. Paduano is a proud third-generation pizza chef, with his family making pizza since 1929.

Manifesto opened in 2009, and has racked up numerous awards over the years, including a Gold Medal for World's Best Pizza and Ireland's Best Pizza at the World Pizza Championships.

This ain't their first rodeo when it comes to awards, it seems. The restaurant is an elegant spot, with a smouldering wood fire in full view and exposed brick walls.

The Top 50 Guide is a hugely competitive list of the best pizzerias in Europe, and the winner is chosen based on surveys of over 150 esteemed inspectors and anonymous visits to sample the dough.

Gastro scientists, culinary masters and food journalists curate the awards, and know absolutely everything about pizza. Imagine being a pizza inspector? What a great job…

Manifesto's owner and chef Lucio Paduano said "To be listed among the top 50 pizzeria's in Europe is a huge honour for us.

"At Manifesto we work so hard, using premium ingredients in all our pizzas and being Italian, authenticity is at the heart of everything we do. This listing, recognises our hard work and effort and myself and the whole team are extremely grateful."

Feature image: Instagram/@manifestorestaurant