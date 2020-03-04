This dog-friendly wine bar is perfect for a mid-week drink

We are always eager to find a new spot for a mid-week drink and have found the dream place. Bobby's on Baggot Street Upper is now dog-friendly so you can even bring your pooch along to Thursday catch-ups. They have also announced two unmissable offers:

Bobby’s Happy Hour – a signature Bobby’s Toastie and a glass of wine for €10! – from 5pm to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Happy Days – 20 percent off wine, every Tuesday & Wednesday evening

Bobby’s is already a hit with locals for their recently launched lunch menu, served from midday from Tuesday to Friday, and is becoming a favourite post work and night-time destination for relaxing, catching-up with friends and dining and wining ‘til late with a choice of Nibbles, Toasties, Bar Snacks, Cheese & Charcuterie boards.

Hidden behind an office door on Dublin’s Baggot Street Upper, Bobby’s is light, bright and stylish. The lunch and evening food menus, by Chef Holly Dalton, are deceptively simple and based on the best available local produce, to complement the wide-ranging wine list.

Reds and Whites are listed as ‘Classics’ and the edgier ‘Mavericks’. To encourage trying something new, glasses of wine are priced from just €7, with 4 wines on tap and 7 by the bottle. A further 7 wines are sold only by the bottle. Together with a selection of Sparkling and Rosé wines, cocktails of Aperol Spritz and Vermouth & Tonic, port and sherry, there’s a perfect tipple, or pairing with a plate, for anyone.

Walk-ins welcome at all times.