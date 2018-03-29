This dad just trolled his daughter’s proposal pics and we’re in stitches

Dads. They're gas characters altogether.

Between the terrible puns bashed out and every family gathering and their never-ending quest to make a show of you at the worst possible moments, we can always rely on our darling fathers to bring us back down to earth.

One woman who knows this all too well is Allison Barron, and her finance Levi Bliss.

Over the weekend, the couple shared one of the most special moments of their relationships when Levi got down on one knee and asked Allison to be his wife.

On first glance, everything looks absolutely perfect. The scenic landscape and gorgeous blue skies make for a storybook proposal. But of course, Allison's dad had different ideas.

In what can only be described as the ultimate dad stunt ever pulled, he decided to inject some humour into the situation.

Standing just up hill as his daughter makes one of the most important decisions of the life, her dad offered some helpful advice in the form of a large sign displaying the words "SAY NO".

And while this might seem like the worst possible time to crack a belter of a dad joke, Allison and Levi both agreed that it made the moment all the more special.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, she said: "We both know my dad so well, we got the joke right away and found it funny."

Sharing the charming moment on Twitter, Allison posted a photo of her dad holding the sign above his head, along with caption: "My dad had other ideas…"

The tweet has since gone insanely viral, and has become an early contender for meme of the year.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, she ignored her dad's advice and said yes!