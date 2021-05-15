This cinnamon-sugar doughnut recipe is the perfect Saturday bake!

Saturdays are made for baking! Which is why we were super excited to share this fab doughnut recipe!

It requires baking, rather than frying the dough so it's (marginally!) better for you than regular doughnuts but just as tasty! The cinnamon sugar swirl at the end gives it that gorgeous, melt in your mouth sweet taste and the nutmeg adds an extra zing to the doughy sweetness!

It's exactly the recipe we need to pass this rainy Saturday. Enjoy!

You'll need…

1 egg

400g all-purpose flour

1tsp baking powder

5tsp ground cinnamon

300g granulated sugar

1/4tsp nutmeg

1/8tsp salt

1tsp vanilla extract

200g butter

30ml milk

Turn on your oven to 200C.

Pour your flour, 200g of sugar and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and stir together.

Sprinkle salt, 2tsp of cinnamon and nutmeg into the bowl and mix until fully combined. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, crack in your egg and whisk with a fork.

Add in your milk, 150g melted butter and vanilla essence and whisk together until combined.

Pour in your flour-cinnamon mixture and mix until thickened.

Flour the counter and lay out your dough. Roll it out until it’s half an inch thick.

1. Using a glass with a small rim, cut out the doughnut circles.

2. Using a shot glass cut a hole in the centre of the circle.

Repeat steps 1 and 2 until you run out of space and then roll out the cut-out dough again, repeating 1 and 2 until you don’t have enough dough to make more doughnuts.

Grease a tray with butter and lay out your doughnut cut-outs. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

Melt remaining butter in a bowl. Mix remaining sugar and cinnamon in a different bowl.

Allow your doughnuts to cool before dipping them in melted butter and then into the sugar-cinnamon mixture.

Lay them back on the tray and let them bake for a further 5-10 minutes or until they crisp up.

Enjoy!