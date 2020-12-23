This Christmas, why not do some good with your data?

48, Ireland’s first truly digital-only youth mobile network, is partnering with social enterprise FoodCloud this Christmas for the #DoGoodWithData initiative to help raise vital funds and fight food waste over the festive period. Inspired by the incredible force that is Christmas spirit, 48 is calling on members of the public to join the movement by going offline for a day to help raise much needed funds to aid FoodCloud in their quest to reduce food waste this Christmas, New Year and beyond.

So, what’s all this #DoGoodWithData about? 48 has recruited some of its favourite social content creators to make the ultimate (social) sacrifice. Each of them will be shutting down their own social media channels for 24 hours to help drive participation and encourage everyone to #DoGoodWithData this Christmas. The data that is saved by staying offline is turned into a cash donation to FoodCloud.

Joining the movement couldn’t be easier, and all it takes is just one day. Here’s what they are asking you to do…

Step 1 – Pledge to go offline for 24 hours, just tag @48Ireland in a post or story on Instagram to let them know that you’re taking part.

Step 2 – Just by taking part, 48 will donate the equivalent data you don’t use to FoodCloud.

Step 3 – This is a movement and they need your help, so why not tag some mates and get them involved too! The more taking part, the more money we raise. You can even add the specially designed giphy stickers 48 has created to your post by searching #DoGoodWithData on Instagram.

Shockingly, billions of tonnes of food is wasted globally each year with over 1 million tonnes of food thrown out in Ireland annually with each household wasting on average €700 each every year, peaking at Christmas time. During the holiday season a large portion of wasted food occurs where the equivalent of thousands of festive dinners are thrown away.

FoodCloud works with food businesses nationwide who have volumes of surplus food, such as farms, manufacturers, distributors and retailers to manage these surpluses as efficiently as possible. They then supply the surplus food to their network of over 650 charity partners to ensure minimal food waste and donating it to those in need.

Speaking about the initiative, Eilis Fitzgerald, Head of Marketing Communications at 48 commented; “Our unique plans were created to allow our members the flexibility to use their data how they want to use it. Since we launched our new plans earlier this year, our customers have chosen to donate over €10,000 to FoodCloud, which is incredibly heart-warming to see especially throughout such a tough year. We believe the Christmas spirit is strong within our membership base and are confident that they will be fully behind this initiative to support FoodCloud.”

Terms and conditions for #DoGoodWithData: Give up your Instagram feed for 24hrs and tag @48Ireland on your story/post until they reach 20,000 tags and they will donate 50cent per person to FoodCloud. The quantity of donations will be capped at 20,000 the equivalent of €10,000.