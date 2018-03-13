This boozy shamrock shake is the perfect Paddy’s Day cocktail

Delicious, cute, green and boozy: what more can we ask from this adorable shamrock shake?

Before things get serious with the gin and tonic and the pints, this sweet cocktail sounds like the best way to warm up for Saint Patrick's Day!

Boozy shamrock shake

Ingredients

500ml vanilla ice cream

200ml milk

60ml Baileys

Green food colouring

100g ice

For the topping

Whipping cream

Shamrock sprinkles

Method

Place all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth.

Place in a milkshake glass and top with whipped cream and shamrock sprinkles.

