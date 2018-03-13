This boozy shamrock shake is the perfect Paddy’s Day cocktail
Delicious, cute, green and boozy: what more can we ask from this adorable shamrock shake?
Before things get serious with the gin and tonic and the pints, this sweet cocktail sounds like the best way to warm up for Saint Patrick's Day!
Boozy shamrock shake
Ingredients
- 500ml vanilla ice cream
- 200ml milk
- 60ml Baileys
- Green food colouring
- 100g ice
- For the topping
- Whipping cream
- Shamrock sprinkles
Method
Place all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth.
Place in a milkshake glass and top with whipped cream and shamrock sprinkles.