This basil and burrata salad is the dreamy spring lunch recipe you’ve been craving!

With spring just around the corner – even if it doesn’t feel like it today! – we’re looking for lighter, fresher meals to get us through our day. As the new season comes in and brings with it lots of fresh produce and tasty natural treats, we’re looking up some delicious salad recipes to share with you to help you get inspired for lunch and dinner this spring!

You’ll need…

2-3 burrata

4-5 handfuls of fresh spring leaves

10 leaves of fresh basil

½tsp salt

200g cherry tomatoes

½tsp garlic powder

3tbsp olive oil

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp honey

1tbsp mustard

Pepper

1 fresh baguette

Heat your oven to 200C.

Slice your baguette into small cubes and place them in a large bowl. Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil over them and season with salt and garlic powder. Toss.

Lay a sheet of baking paper over a baking tray, spread out your bread cubes over it and bake for 15 minutes until crispy. Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix your balsamic vinegar, honey, remaining olive oil and mustard well until combined fully.

Place your washed salad leaves in a serving bowl. Scatter in your cherry tomatoes and place your whole burrata in the bowl, spaced out.

Next, scatter in your home-made croutons. Season with salt and pepper and pour your dressing over the salad. Lastly, garnish with shredded fresh basil leaves and serve!