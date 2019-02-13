Do you? People think that they’re better drivers than their bf/gf

It can cause terrible rows in relationships.

When it comes to driving, it's said that if you happen to be a woman, you might not be great behind the wheel or not.

And a survey by CarsIreland.ie, almost three-quarters of motorists consider themselves to be a better driver than their partner.

Do you think your better driver than your bf or gf?

What's funny is, a lot of people believe that they are good drivers, while their other halves seem to think not.

Of the 1,000 surveyed, 62% consider themselves to be ‘confident’ or ‘skilled’ drivers.

However, not everyone was boasting about their driving skills, with 19% calling themselves ‘cautious’, 16% saying that they were ‘average’ and 2% calling themselves ''aggressive'' on the road.

They were asked what things annoyed them about other drivers and mobile phone usage topped the list at 27%.

Not indicating and tailgating came in second and third place.

Lane hogging, bad parking, and misuse of roundabouts were other common sources of frustration.