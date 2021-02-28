This 4 ingredient vegan cookie recipe is fast, fudgy and flavourful!

We are about to make your Sunday so much better.

Love cookies? Love fudgy, gooey textures? Love vegan treats? This four-ingredient ‘chocolate’ cookie recipe is life-changingly good – and super easy to make! This is the cookie that is going to make your coffee break during the week, that little bit sweeter! It's hard to find one that won't go stale, won't be a calorie overload and won't take too long to make – so this recipe is the perfectly balanced time-saver!

This is the perfect addition to your Sunday afternoon, so stick on the oven, throw on some tunes and make yourself some deliciously fudgy cookies!

Ingredients

3 very ripe bananas

300g sifted cocoa powder

300g nut butter – peanut, almond, whatever you like!

Sea salt

Turn on your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Peel the bananas and put them into a large bowl. Using a fork, crush them until they are totally mashed.

Sift in your cocoa powder and mix it into the bowl of mashed banana until combined.

Add in your nut butter and mix them.

Place parchment paper on a baking tray and using an ice cream scoop, form your mixture into little dollops and place them on the tray., well spread out.

Put in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Serve with a little sprinkle of sea salt flakes on top!