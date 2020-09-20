This 2-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe is a kitchen staple

Let's be honest, we all love a little dessert from time to time. Instead of opting for something shop-bought and full of added flavourings and preservatives, why not opt for this super simply chocolate mousse recipe, which is so easy, we promise even a kitchen newbie could pull it off.

Oh, and did we mention it only requires two ingredients? With this convenient recipe up your sleeve, you'll never have to ignore those sweet tooth cravings again.

Ingredients:

100g dark chocolate

3 eggs, separated

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

Whip the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Set aside.

Melt the chocolate over a double-boiler or in the microwave. Let cool slightly and add the egg yolks and the vanilla extract if using.

Delicately fold the egg whites, trying not to break them. Pour the mixture into 4 small ramekins and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight.