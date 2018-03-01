Thirsty Thursday: 5 homemade cocktails to try while pubs are shut

So, the weekend might be just around the corner, but seeing as we've all been advised to stay indoors until further notice, it looks like those after-work drinks you planned with your pals are very much off the cards.

But not to worry, if there's anything us Irish have in abundance it's creativity in the face of adversity, which is why there's never been a better time to raid you drinks press and get creative in the kitchen.

To help, we've rounded up some of of favour winter cocktail recipes to help you through the storm.

Cheers!

1. Hot Toddy

Need a little pick-me-up during the cold snap? Say no more.

This comforting combination of sweet honey, whisky and spice will do just the trick.

By The Cocktail Bandit

2. Chamomile, Lemon & Gin Cocktail

This delicious combination of chamomile, lemon and a sweet, aromatic apricot syrup is just what's need to keep you toasty all night long.

Plus, its ingredients evening contain antioxidant, anti-Inflammatory, healing and cleansing properties, making it the perfect choice for anyone suffering with the winter sniffles.

By Jules Aron

3. Winter Cranberry Sangria

Bring a little sunshine into your home this seasonal take on a Spanish classic.

Created using combination of prosecco, soda water, fresh cranberries and flavourings, this Insta-worthy drink can be made in batches, meaning it'll see you through to the end of the storm

By Simply Delicious

4. Apple Cider Spritzers

Toast to a night spent huddled around the fire with there sparkling creations.

A fizzy take on a winter classic, these sweet yet spicy cocktails will make you forget all about the weather outside.

By Holly & Flora

5. Indian Tea Room

A flavour-filled treat to sense, this eastern inspired cocktail will transport you to a far-off paradise.

There's recipe might be a little more complicated than our usual 'vodka and dash', but hey, it's the perfect opportunity to brush up on our cocktail skills.

By davidmmor