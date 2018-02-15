Thirsty Thursdays: 5 Dublin pubs perfect for a cheeky after work pint

Is there anything more satisfying than a well-deserved post-work pint?

Sometimes a little tipple is just what's needed to unwind after a long day on the grind, and as we're slowly but surely seeing that little stretch in the evening, thoughts of mid-week gatherings and bright beer gardens are begging to creep back into our minds.

But luckily, we live in a city packed with pubs just waiting to welcome us after along, hard day – here's just some of our favourites.

1. The Beach Tavern, Irishtown

Nestled in the heart of Dublin 4, The Beach Tavern is your quintessential Irish pub, brimming with the craic and character you need after a long week. Great drinks, great atmosphere and most importantly Great prices. Simple.

A post shared by Jeff Hanway (@theonlyfway) on Jul 15, 2015 at 2:58pm PDT

2. Anseo, Camden St.

A quick hop, skip and jump from the Luas, decent draught and bottled beer, sweet tunes and the odd woofter dog there too.

3. Pmacs, Dundrum

Board games, pool table, old school arcade games and seating designed to imitate an early 20th century 'living room' – what more could you want?

Transients Welcome… #pmacsdundrum #dundrum #neon A post shared by PmacsDundrum (@pmacsdundrum) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:28am PST

4. The Bernard Shaw, Rathmines

Always an excellent spot for a cheeky evening tipple – good crowds, chilled vibes and delicious pizza – enough said, really.

5. The Horseshow House, Ballsbridge

Bang slap in the middle of Ballsbridge, with a MASSIVE smoking area and beer garden – the perfect way to enjoy that little stretch in the evening.