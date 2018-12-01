‘They’re back’: Amy Huberman shares hilarious Christmas pic

The iconic Amy Huberman has done it again, sharing another of her hilarious moments.

The mum has been waiting to break out the old elves on the shelves from their dusty Christmas box.

And now that today marks the beginning of December, she can officially start decorating for the holidays.

She caught two elves on camera knocking at her front door.

With their faces pressed up against the glass, it seems they cannot wait for their favourite time of year to start.

Amy captioned the photo: “Oh jaysus, the guests are back and I haven’t even hoovered or got the hobnobs in.”

Her post already has over 7,400 likes as fans celebrate the season’s start alongside her.

One comment said, “Looks like those elves are invading houses everywhere.”

“Christ! Not time for that little fecker again,” said another.

This will most likely be the elves last visit to the house though.

Her and husband Brian O’Driscoll recently put their home on the market.

The pair bought their Goatstown home back in 2005 and are selling it for 1.4 million euro.

They’ve decided to upgrade to a more spacious home in Rathmines for their growing family.

They share two kids together – Sadie and Billy, who are probably thrilled to see the mischievous elves up to their annual antics.