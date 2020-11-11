These Kardashian-approved gummies are here

SugarBearHair, Instagram’s favourite gummy, has just officially launched in Ireland. The chewy vitamins are adorably bear-shaped and Kardashian-approved, but they also use powerful ingredients like biotin, folic acid, coconut oil, and vitamin C. For healthy hair, eat the blue bear. For total body care, eat the pink bear. It’s as simple as that.

The chewy gummies are flavoured with natural berries and are an easy-to-use, scientifically formulated vitamin complex designed for all hair types. SugarBearHair, used by Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens, nourishes your hair from within, improving hair strength and elasticity while stopping breakage – hair grows longer and stronger.

The SugarBearHair vegetarian Hair Vitamins, formulated for all hair types and all genders, can reverse hair breakage while nourishing, strengthening and growing your locks. The little blue bear packs a supplemental punch, including essentials like vitamins A, C, E, B-6, B-12, B-5, folic acid and biotin. The Hair Vitamins have as much vitamin A as 4 cups of broccoli and as much vitamin B12 as 4 organic eggs, and just two gummies a day give you strength and length.

The SugarBearHair Women’s Multi are vegan multivitamins scientifically formulated with Omega-3, Vitamins B-12, C, D-2, E and more. The delicious gummies contain 16 micronutrients to help supplement vitamins and essential nutrients that many women may be missing in their recommended daily diet to support energy levels, healthy skin, hair and nails. The bears also contain real fruit juice, plant-based pectin and vegan sourced amino acids which can aid in collagen production – it’s total body wellness.

SugarBearHair first launched in the US in 2015 and is currently the number one selling gummy vitamin worldwide. Each pack contains 60 gummies and are wheat free, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, beef free, pork free, egg free, fish free, peanut free, gelatin-free and are free of artificial sweeteners and flavours.

SugarBearHair is available on www.sugarbearhair.ie and in selected pharmacies nationwide.