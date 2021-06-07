These Irish Ferry tours are at the top of our bucket list this summer

Now that the summer months have finally arrived it’s time to seriously start planning our little staycations, day trips and mini getaways.

At the top of our summer bucket list this year, we would love to take a Doolin Ferries to one of the beautiful Irish islands.

Doolin Ferry Co. are setting sail between the Aran Islands and the Cliffs of Moher for the summer season. Welcoming passengers aboard their state of the art ferries, it is the ideal day trip or holiday destination this summer.

With staycations on the rise and international travel unlikely to resume before August, taking a trip with Doolin Ferry Co. is the perfect choice for family and friends across Ireland this summer. The ‘Boat Tour of the Year’ winner holds the largest and fastest ferry fleet operating on the Wild Atlantic Way, offering customers a comfortable and speedy trip every time.

The family-run business offers four unique sailing routes with a massive 19 cruises departing Doolin Pier on a daily basis. This includes five daily cruises to Inis Óirr, four to Inis Mór, four to Inis Meáin and six to the Cliffs of Moher.

2020 was due to be a year of celebration for Doolin Ferry as they reached their milestone of 50 years in business. However, due to COVID-19, those celebrations were postponed until this year. To celebrate, Doolin Ferry Co. have launched a €3,000 cash giveaway whereby any ticket purchased to the Aran Islands or a Cliffs of Moher cruise will be automatically entered into a draw to win this summer.

While travelling to the Aran Islands this summer with Doolin Ferry Co., visitors can spend time engaging in a variety of exciting activities on offer across the three picturesque island locations. Such activities include walking along the beautiful white-sand beaches, visiting the many historical sites, scuba diving in the underwater burren, horse riding and even snorkelling with seals.

A thrilling new experience for customers is Doolin Ferry Co.’s Adventure Express ‘Seafari’. The 'Seafari' experience will take place onboard their exclusive, private 10-seater rib. The rib is designed to provide passengers with unrivaled views of the entire Clare Coast while keeping them sheltered from the elements. All private charters allow those onboard to dictate the itinerary so no two journeys are ever the same!

Visitors can book ferry tickets in advance by phoning 065 707 5555 or online in order to limit contact in the ticket offices.