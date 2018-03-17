These glitter videos are the most therapeutic thing on the internet
From smashing lipsticks to ASMR videos to watching pottery spin, there are plenty of self care and relaxation-based videos on the internet.
Some videos, such as makeup destruction and bath bomb art, are inexplicably soothing.
Scrolling through Instagram, we stumbled upon these amazing glitter mixing videos, and were completely mesmerised.
Uploaded by Jazzy Glitter, the colour and texture combinations are amazingly relaxing, as well as making us seriously excited for festival season.
Jazzy Glitter is an epic Etsy store, selling hand mixed glitter makeup for festivals and costumes.
With a huge repertoire of shades and glitter styles, we could watch these mixing videos for hours.
From the hypnotic brush swirls to the shimmering sparkles, we're hooked.
Check them out for yourself:
Feature image: Instagram / Jazzy_glitter