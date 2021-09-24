These are the spooky movies landing on Netflix next month

With spooky season just around the corner, Netflix have announced a host of new and returning titles coming to the streaming service next month, for just the occasion.

Fright fanatics will be delighted to hear that Netflix are adding an array of classic horror films, some eerie flicks to make your skin crawl and of course a few family-friendly spooky movies.

No matter your fear-factor, Netflix has a movie for you this Halloween season!

Spooky movies coming to Netflix this October:

Halloween 1-5

Shutter Island

Addams Family Values

Shaun of the Dead

Contagion

The Lighthouse

Along with these scary flicks, Netflix also announced a whole host of other new and returning films being added to the streaming service next month. From thrillers and dramas to romance and comedy, there’s something for everyone, including quite a few of our old-school favourites.

If you’re planning a movie night with your gal pals next month, then you simply have to re-watch Clueless. The 1995 teen classic, starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, is once again landing on the streaming service, and we for one, couldn’t be more excited!

Other returning nostalgic films which deserve a rewatch include The First Wives Club and The Terminal — two of our favourite old school rom-coms.

On the other hand, if you’re after a family-friendly action or comedy, then make sure to check out Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man which are also landing on Netflix next month.

For thrill-seekers, crime fans and drama lovers, Netflix are also adding Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Fight Club, V for Vendetta, Dark Waters, Carlito’s Way, The Town and The Green Mile.

Halloween is not for everybody, and Netflix recognises that. That’s why they’ve also added the wonderful festive film, Last Christmas which stars the lovely Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians). You’re welcome!