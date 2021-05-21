The male characters returning for the Sex and the City reboot

If you’re just as excited about the Sex and the City reboot as we are, then you’ll be pleased to know that some of our favourite male characters will be returning to reprise their roles, some of which are sure to add an extra spice of drama which we absolutely can not wait to see unfold!

For instance Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic love interest, Big, played by Chris Noth is included in the list of returning characters, along with David Eigenberg who played Miranda’s husband Steve and John Corbett who played one of Carrie’s other flames, Aidan Shaw.

This exciting news was confirmed by a Senior Production Source, who revealed to the MailOnline, “Viewers will definitely see Big, Aiden and Steve.”

This new highly anticipated reboot, titled Just Like That, will follow our beloved Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as they tackle life in their 50’s, all while still living it up in New York City.

However, fans of the series were hugely disappointed to hear that our beloved Kim Cattrall, who played the spunky, sexually empowered icon, Samantha Jones, won’t be returning. It has been assumed that Kim’s decision not to return for the reboot is due to her very public feud with her former cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

While many fans have been theorising as to how the show will explain Samantha’s absence, whether they kill her off or illude to the possibility that she’s quarantining in another county, a HBO executive has confirmed that the real reason will be a lot more real and relatable.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” the HBO executive explains, adding, “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

“They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50,” the exec pointed out.