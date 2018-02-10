These are most common reasons people feel guilty, says survey

Feeling guilty is unpleasant, to say the least, but it turns out people feel that way for six hours and 36 minutes every week.

A recent UK survey polled 2,000 adults, and on average people admitted to feeling guilty three times a week.

That feeling of guilt isn't easily shaken, and respondents said it lingered for over two hours each time.

The reasons for feeling this way ran the gamut, with giving into a craving being the most common one, and not calling family coming in second place.

We also feel rueful when we break a diet, don't call our friends enough, and are accidentally rude to someone.

However, it's not all bad news! The study, conducted by Intrepid Travel, found that a third of people use their guilt to learn from their mistakes.

People also do good deeds because of their contriteness, the survey found.

The average adult tries to make up for their wrongdoing about five times a week with kind acts like helping the homeless, donating to charity, or lending a helping hand to family members in need.

These are the top 25 reasons people feel guilty, according to the survey:

1) Giving into a craving

2) Not calling family enough

3) Breaking a diet

4) Not calling friends enough

5) Accidentally being rude to someone

6) Not tidying up

7) Cancelling on a friend

8) Getting a takeaway

9) Gossiping

10) Being rude to someone

11) Not going to the gym

12) Leaving a pet at home

13) Lied to a partner

14) Spending a day in pyjamas

15) Lied to family

16) Not recycling

17) Lied to a friend

18) Asking someone to do you a favour

19) Not showering/washing

20) Leaving a small shop/market without buying anything

21) Not taking your advice

22) Forgetting manner

23) Pretending you're working

24) Accidental queue jumping

25) Hitting the snooze button

People's desire to make up for their mistakes also affects the world of travel. A third of respondents say they are always looking to travel in responsible, guilt-free ways.

'Our research shows people are changing their attitudes and finding ways to make up for their bad habits,' Tom Smith, Marketing Director for Intrepid Travel, told The Independent.

'Over the last five years consumer habits have changed and when it comes to picking a holiday, people are choosing an experience that will allow them to travel responsibly.'

'Whether that’s ensuring that holidays help the local people and community, staying at hotels with green initiatives, or choosing a company that operates carbon-neutral trips, we are becoming more self-aware and are changing our perspectives.