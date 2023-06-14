These 6 tips will keep your makeup sweatproof during the summer

The summer season is well and truly upon us, and the temperatures are certainly proving it!

For the past few weeks now, we have been blessed with warm and sunny weather, and as the days go on, the heat is only getting stronger.

However, even though many of us delight in the warmer weather, it isn’t always good news when it comes to our daily routine.

In particular, our makeup always seems to suffer in the summertime heat. Of course, there are days where we try to wear as little makeup as possible, but when we are attending exciting events such as an outdoor concert, a family gathering or a barbecue garden party, we always feel an urge to get dolled up and use our favourite products.

However, it doesn’t take long during these wonderful summer days for our makeup panic to set in – has my makeup completely slid off my face? Is my lipstick all over my chin? Do I have panda eyes? Has the oil and sweat on my face made me look like a disco ball?

It’s an annual stress at this point, so we figured we’d try out a few tips to try and keep our makeup as sweatproof as possible! Below, we have set out our best pieces of advice for your makeup. Whether it be application tips or product recommendations, these tricks will hopefully help you to feel your best all day every day – even if it’s boiling hot outside:

Skincare first

In order for your makeup to properly cling onto your skin, then it needs a great base to grip onto. This is why skincare is so important! At the very least, you should make sure that your skin has been thoroughly cleansed and moisturised before you apply any makeup products. Of course, if you wish to add in any extra skincare products then feel free to do so, but a good cleanser and moisturiser is an absolute must. Cleansers such as the CeraVe range are ideal for making your face feel as clean as a whistle!

Powder over creams

For summertime makeup, the best way to ensure your products last is to have them in a powder formula. Liquid and cream products have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the likes of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty range. However, if you choose to opt for powdered blushes, bronzers and highlighters, the chances of them melting and smudging will be much lower. Personally, we think Selena’s powdered products are just as good as her beloved liquid ones. Save those creamy formulas for the colder months!

Face powder is always essential

Everyone has their own variation of a makeup routine, and there are many of us who prefer not to use face powder. However, once the summer season arrives and the weather heats up, face powder becomes a must! Not only does it keep you looking like you’ve just drowned your face in oil, but it also helps to keep your makeup in place for as long as possible. An oldie but a goodie, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is our go-to all year round – it keeps your makeup looking fresh and radiant all day long!

Waterproof mascara is a must

Although it can sometimes be an absolute nightmare to remove at the end of a long day, waterproof mascara is undoubtedly an essential makeup product during any heatwave. When you’re boiling from the summer sun, the last thing you want is to check yourself in the mirror and notice that you’ve got huge black smudges all under your eyes. So, a waterproof mascara is definitely worth investing in for the next few months. In terms of favourites, there are many great high street options such as the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara or the L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara.

Choose your lip product carefully

When it comes to lip products in the warmer months, we would recommend going for something that isn’t too creamy in formula, and that will also stay on your lips for longer. This is why a lip stain is a no-brainer! You won’t have to worry about reapplying often, and it’s guaranteed not to smudge everywhere. Or, if there is a lipstick that you are determined to wear, you can turn it into a lip stain by dabbing a bit of the product onto your finger, and then applying it onto your lips.

Setting spray is your best friend

Last but by no means least, we couldn’t live without setting spray during these warm summer days! These beauties help to keep your makeup in place throughout the day, and it has become an essential part of our makeup routine in recent years. On super hot days, we often do two applications of it – once after applying foundation and concealer, and then a second spritz before we apply mascara. There are some gorgeous sprays on the market that will give you a fresh and hydrating glow, but as it’s summertime, we tend to opt for a matte version to keep oil and sweat at bay. We’re always a fan of the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, or the e.l.f Stay All Night Setting Mist for a cheaper alternative.