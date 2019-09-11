There’s Something About Aisling: The book that won Ireland’s heart

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen has cemented itself in Irish culture, just like the Toy Show and Tayto crisp sandwiches.

Aisling captured the hearts of the nation, swiftly becoming a familiar figure and literary friend to many bookworms on the Emerald Isle.

Her kind heart makes her a character we all want to have a cup of tea with. Her wit brings a smile to your face, even when you’re stuck in traffic on the 46a. Her Irish charm makes you feel proud to live on this little island.

Aisling may be a fictional character, but she feels like a long-lost friend that will show up at your door with a bottle of Pinot Greej during your time of need.

What makes Aisling so special is how the authors share her story with such a great deal of respect, heart and care.

Yes, she is goofy and kooky and is deeply passionate about never missing a hotel breakfast, but she’s the type of person who is unapologetically herself. Something every woman wants to be.

Irish women have fought long and hard for their voices to be heard, for their needs to be met and for their rights to be granted, and Aisling perfectly represents this changing time for Mná na hÉireann.

Aisling isn’t perfect. She makes mistakes, experiences ups and downs like the best of us and is guilty of spending too much money in Penneys, but she is real. She is in all of us and that is why so many people have fallen in love with these books.

They celebrate Aisling in every sense, flaws and all.

The third book in the series sees Aisling prepare for her 30th birthday and our favourite heroine has got a lot to cope with.

Business is booming at her café BallyGoBrunch. Her best friend Majella is expecting the hen of the century, while Aisling is in the throes of a fling with the handsome and mannerly blow-in James Matthews. But when the big birthday hits, Aisling is faced with a huge surprise and an unexpected decision.

Throw in a hapless wedding planner, a mysterious American Visitor, the sudden return of her brother Paul, not to mention her ex John’s face around every corner, and Aisling's got an awful lot on her plate.

When doubts, worries and an unfortunate clash threatens to get the better of her, Aisling needs to dig deep to see if she has enough strength and inspirational quotes to make it through.

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling will be published on September 12 and I cannot wait to be reunited with the literary legend that is Aisling.

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling is published by Gill Books.