Saturday night dinner inspo: Check out this vegetarian panang curry

In the mood for something filling, creamy, delicious and good for you for dinner this evening? This vegetarian panang curry could be the perfect Saturday night dinner to satisfy those takeaway cravings! Full of fresh, nutritious veg and a tasty, creamy, peanut sauce, it’s a crowd-pleaser that is guaranteed to leave you wanting more!

You'll need…

400g carrots

1 bunch fresh coriander

4 cloves garlic

1 white onion

1 courgette

1 can coconut milk

30g tomato paste

Olive oil

300ml vegetable broth

1tbsp maple syrup

100g peanut butter

White or brown rice

Salt and pepper

1tbsp curry powder

1 red bell pepper

1tsp turmeric

Chop your onion, bell peppers, courgette, carrots and garlic cloves into small pieces.

Heat olive oil in a pan over a medium heat and saute your carrots, onion, garlic, courgette and bell peppers. Stir until softened.

Next, season with curry powder, turmeric, salt and pepper.

Pour in vegetable broth and coconut milk into the pan and stir in to create your creamy sauce.

Spoon maple syrup and peanut butter into the sauce and allow it to heat to melt in.

Chop up your fresh coriander and scatter it into the pan.

Serve with white or brown rice and an extra garnish of fresh coriander for a little extra colour and freshness!